My wife Gwynelle and I were chatting that we have never had a bad experience during doctor visitations or follow up treatments or medicines from the University Of Pennsylvania Hospital. I live in Delaware. UP Hospital will see that our prescriptions are updated when necessary with my local pharmacy.

However, there is one crisis that occurs when we attempt to find a parking spot. This may be exacerbated when we run into a traffic jam or make a bad turn. Fortunately, we can call ahead to report our crisis.

We get a since of comfort knowing that senior citizens will find a real welcome at the UP Hospital.