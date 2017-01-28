Newsvine

Dr Sherman N. Miller

About Articles: 37 Seeds: 38 Comments: 9 Since: May 2016

Senior Citizens Fine welcome at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Dr Sherman N. Miller
Sat Jan 28, 2017 10:35 AM
Discuss:

My wife Gwynelle and I were chatting that we have never had a bad experience during doctor visitations or follow up treatments or medicines from the University Of Pennsylvania Hospital. I live in Delaware. UP Hospital will see that our prescriptions are updated when necessary with my local pharmacy. 

However, there is one crisis that occurs when we attempt to find a parking spot. This may be exacerbated when we run into a traffic jam or make a bad turn. Fortunately, we can call ahead to report our crisis.

We get a since of comfort knowing that senior citizens will find a real welcome at the UP Hospital.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor