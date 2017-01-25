Hidden Figures trailer: Nasa's overlooked black female mathematicians | Film | The Guardian

This movie elevated African American intellect to mainstream because black mathematical intellect played a major role in the US Space program. It reveals that it is silly to fail to develop all of America’s brainpower regardless of the race of the persons with the talent.

I am reminded of my wife Gwynelle. I always liked brilliant ladies who could challenge and teach me. My wife has read roughly one novel every week during our 53 years of marriage. She is great to talk over ideas because she says what she feels and not what you want her to say.