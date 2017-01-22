Global females stained President Donald Trump as not trustworthy

Global females tainted President Donald Trump on his first full day of office as not trustworthy. Three million women turned out global demonstrations signaling that Trump's presidential tenure will be wrought with worries on who will sell him out to the media.

One might see Trump as a reincarnation of the perils of Former President Richard Nixon. Trump is being prepared for an impeachment for selling out the nation to Russia. He is making the mistake of kowtowing to Vladimir Putin whilst vilifying the actions of Former President Barack Obama.

What Trump may have to worry about is his getting imprinted with the image of a loser when it comes to dealing with Putin? Furthermore, the premier of China may upend Trump as a premier global leader. One has to only recognize that China operates on long range plans and they have no problem investing money and technical people in African Nations and into African American education in the United States.