Trump's Republican minions are toying with a race war to reincarnate white privilege

The inauguration of Donald J. Trump for President of the United States of America will occur on 20 January 2017; however, I find myself in a conundrum for I am long term African American Republican refusing to waste my time looking at any Trump activity. Over the years I have had “Street Cred” in the Black Community and always worked well with the Black Democrats.

I worked on various activities for the Delaware State Republican Party. I helped Elise DuPont in her campaign to run for the United States House of Representatives by helping her organization encourage people to host meetings in their homes in which she could speak directly to their friends. The last one of these meetings occurred in my living room with her husband former Delaware Governor Pierre (Pete) S. DuPont IV setting on my radiator and there was news media coverage. What was counterpoised to Trump’s caustic rhetoric today is my friends were heavily Black Muslims showing support for a Republican Party activity.

The Republicans offered me the opportunity to run for Lieutenant Governor. I knew it was understood that statewide offices were for white males but my run would open these offices to African Americans. My campaign effort was made tougher when my gubernatorial running mate got caught in a media crisis. Although both the Governor and Lt. Governor Offices were elected separately it is very difficult to remove political stench your running mate brings.

I was on the stage many times with Vice President Joe Biden (D) who was running for reelection as one of the United States Senators from Delaware. I also found myself on Stage and chatting with Presidential Candidate, US Senator Bob Dole (R) from Kansas. I had access to many money people. I even got to push my oldest granddaughter, Mrs. Sierra (Miller) Luckett, in a Fourth of July parade in a stroller during my campaign.

I got an appointment to the Board Trustees of Delaware State College (University). One of my Republican friends, Russell W. Peterson, late Governor of the State of Delaware, shared how he decided that he should use all in his power to start Delaware State College on the path to becoming a first rate university. He knew his efforts would kill his chances for reelection but he said it was the right thing to do. Peterson needed to dissolve the hate in the air in Delaware following Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination.

My wife Gwynelle got to go to the first inauguration ball of President Ronald Reagan. As the President and First Lady danced on the stage, they were just above our heads where we got a very good look at them. We also got to see what appeared as the who’s who in a full house at our location. My wife is a quiet lady, so she did not want to go to the Reagan second inauguration ball.

I got to visit The White House with a Delaware Republican delegation when President George H. Bush was in office. Finally I got to meet President George H. Bush face to face in a brief chat at a center in Wilmington, DE.

What I am saying is I have been long active in the Republican Party where I could present African American feelings while refusing to allow the Delaware GOP to morph into a white’s only party that can ignore black needs when they come to power. However, today I feel that Trump has poisoned the atmosphere to the point where blacks are arming to prevent another Rosewood where blacks once were killed for being successful. Thus, I find myself worrying that Trump’s Republican minions are toying with a race war to reincarnate yesteryear’s white privilege but people of color are not afraid to fight and die.