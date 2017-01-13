Watching over me like a mother hen

Gwynelle drove me to see the oncologist today for my annual checkup. The doctor wanted me to get a test before returning next year. My checkup seemed to be okay but I still have some concern considering both my mother and father died of cancer.

I thank Gwynelle for looking after me like a mother hen. She sees that I make all of my appointments. Gwynelle will chastise me if she thinks that I am taking something that might rekindle my cancer experience.

I thank God that I was fortunate to marry Gwynelle who shows her love for me every day.