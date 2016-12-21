Newsvine

Dr Sherman N. Miller

About Articles: 32 Seeds: 36 Comments: 8 Since: May 2016

Senior Citizen Wife using her wisdom to help shape kindergarten students

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Dr Sherman N. Miller
Wed Dec 21, 2016 2:25 PM
Discuss:

My wife Gwynelle likes to volunteer one day a week to help my grandson Roman Traudt’s teacher in the kindergarten classroom. She seems to feel good when the children gives her a hug and calls her Roman’s Grandmother. Gwynelle comes from a family of school teachers: her father was a high school principal, many aunts were teachers, an uncle was a teacher before the Korean War, and some siblings. She is a college graduate with a BS in Business administration.

Gwynelle was an honor student who reads at least one book a week. I am glad to know she is using her great wisdom to shape the next generation.  She met my desire for a spouse 53 years ago because I always liked high intellectual ladies from whom I can also learn.   

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor