ISIS is mocking Trump's war strategy by looking to kill young Americans

My guess is ISIS and the Taliban are letting President-Elect Donald Trump know that one of his greatest prizes will be a good night’s rest because they will take lives all over the world to keep him uneasy. Trump most likely has united many Muslim combatant groups against us now falling into the trap of making it appear Christianity and Judaism against Islam. Hence Trump has created a modern day Christian Crusade versus an Islamic Jihad.

President Barack Obama knew not to get into another all-out shooting war with radical factions of Islam because the only thing he was going to accomplish is to send many young female and male soldiers home in caskets. Trump has let it be known that he likes war, so it is no doubt in my mind that the radical factions of Islam want to test his fortitude. The real tragedy is Trump is forgetting the radical Islam fighters have been fighting hundreds of years in one form or another.

I guess I will have to be ready to watch the ABC weekly report on how many US soldiers fell in combat with the Jihadist each week. The real American lost will be the number of American lives the Jihadist will celebrate as they mock President-elect Donald Trump’s total lack of reality believing he is unbeatable. What is even worst is Trump has already declared World War III against an enemy that also has troops or developing them in our backyard because he is fighting an anti-Western spiritual belief that can be used to radicalize our own people.