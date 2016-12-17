Is Trump a modern day Benedict Arnold selling out America to Russia?

The 2016 US Presidential Election saw great effort by Donald Trump to define Hillary Clinton as a liar. However, I find myself feeling very nervous with Trump winning because he appears to be a modern day Benedict Arnold.

Trump comes across as kowtowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin for helping him win the Presidency. I find I must ask myself did Trump sell out the United States of America, so he can have a monarchical presidency replete with a personal luxury palace, airplane, and other wares to flaunt before the general public. The tragedy is Trump has the poor American whites praising him even when he says something that is counterproductive.

What is disquieting is Donald Trump seems to be a modern morphing of former President Richard Nixon. I worry that Trump may find himself impeached or his Presidency is riddled with scandal. As a 40+ year Republican I am ashamed of this Trump quagmire.