Freedom of religion died with the election of President Elect Donald Trump

I went to Mass this morning at St. Peter’s Cathedral Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware where I felt somewhat strange when Communion was given out. I saw two nuns dressed in head regalia that appeared comparable to the hijab worn by Muslim women. I found myself wondering why I never heard Catholic nuns being stripped of their regalia.

Trump has created a wave of hate against Muslims where some nationalist people feel it is now okay to abuse anyone demonstrating a belief in the Islamic Faith. “MANHATTAN – It was just after 6 a.m. Monday when the 45-year-old worker got off the No. 7 at Grand Central-42nd Street Station.

Soha Salama said she had been targeted and taunted while riding the subway. When she got off, she ran from the man who was following her and calling her a "terrorist." That's when he allegedly pushed her down the stairs and took off, police said.”

After leaving church this morning, I wondered what Christian people would do if they saw a chap pushing a nun down the stairs? Christianity has become the de facto state religion; other religions are now persona non grata in the United States according to the practice of the Christian Zealots. I am worried that the Freedom of Religion died with the election symbolism of President Elect Donald Trump.