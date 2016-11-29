Trump needs an African American political mind with "street creds" or ISIS will slowly overrun the nation

At an annual meeting of The Trotter Group, Dr. Condoleezza Rice and my path crossed at Stanford University where she was the Provost. This meeting also was host to Angela Davis who is well known from her radical persona in the early days of the civil rights movement. We found ourselves choosing between seeing Condoleezza Rice and Angela Davis.

I found myself the only one chatting with Rice during my time allotment. The fact that we were both conservative Republicans made our time spent chatting really go well. I was even impressed more as I learned how well the people at Stanford University spoke of Rice. I knew I had made the right decision to spend my time chatting with Rice.

Our paths crossed a second time at The White House. Dr. Rice was elevated to National Security Advisor to President George W. Bush. Yet Dr. Rice remained very easy with whom to communicate as she hosted a Trotter Group meeting. As I recount looking at my associates, it was clear that Dr. Rice had managed to get “Street Creds” something very illusive for African American Republicans high profile people who are tainted “Uncle Tom.”

President–elect Donald Trump needs Dr. Condoleezza Rice advising him on domestic relations with African Americans, Hispanics Americans, Asian Americans, Islamic Americans, etc. before all of his hate rhetoric from his run for The White House morphs into civil war kindling. ISIS is gaining ground on US soil as we see lone wolfs start to go after our soft targets with downtrodden Americans feeling little desire to turn in terrorists.