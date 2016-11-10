Trump's Presidential Win Ignited US Civil War II

Donald J. Trump’s election to the 2016 US Presidency appears to have started America’s Second Civil War. This time the Confederacy is made up of African Americans, Hispanic Citizens, Muslims, illegal immigrants, etc. with whom Trump already has built his imaginary hate wall.

The hate troupers of Donald Trump are the local police. Since he has aligned himself with them, this will allow police a free hand to rough up nonwhite neighborhood people. Today’s police might act openly as if they are a reincarnation of yesteryear’s movie tough cop “Dirty Harry.”

The tragedy for America is the real winner in the 2016 US presidential race was ISIS because they now have a free hand to operate in minority communities with the aid of the locals. Local police may find themselves ISIS trophies with neighborhood people knowing their killers well in advance.

Trump may find neighborhoods where he is persona non grata because his advisers will let him know that the hate level is too high. In these hateful neighborhoods, one might expect the propaganda to focus on Trump’s great disdain for these groups. Trump has made it clear during his rise to power that he is the whites’ president.

The hoodie will become the modern day Confederate head garb that mimics the yesteryear’s Ku Klux Klan regalia. Will we see police looking for reasons to arrest those people wearing hoodies?