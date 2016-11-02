Wilmington Shop Rite Parking Lot Is a Mugger's Trap Waiting for Senior Citizen Prey

In 53 years of marriage, I have never seen wife Gwynelle appear to tear up over anything. However, last evening she came home from grocery shopping at Shop Rite on US 13 just outside of the City of Wilmington Delaware emotionally disturbed. I chatted with her to calm her down.

Gwynelle said she had bought her groceries and was going to put them into the car. This bloke followed her to the car telling her what he was going to do. She said she told him several times she did not want his help.

Gwynelle was worried for her safety considering she is a 74 year old woman who was all alone in a parking area not well lighted. She worried that closed stores made her a sitting duck for some mugger.

When Gwynelle was really distressed, a young African American lady who was watching things unfold from her car got out and stepped into the fray. This African American lady was tall and hair loose from maybe being in a braid. This African American lady’s presence calmed down this mugger, so Gwynelle got to load her groceries and come home.

When Gwynelle got her nerves calmed she called and reported the incident to Shop Rite. We agreed that I would accompany her grocery shopping especially in any mall that have major empty stores or closed ones. The bottom line is Shop Rite ought not to expect senior citizen business without some form of parking lot protection.