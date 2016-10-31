Newsvine

Dr Sherman N. Miller

Pope takes Christian unity bid to Protestant heartland

Pope Francis demonstrates a boldness in reshaping Christianity for he recognizes that there are factions of people in the non-Christian World who will destroy a divided Christian religion. Furthermore, the pope recognizes that West World's population is becoming well education, so the religious leaders will have to compete for their attention on Sundays. Hence, the grow of sectarianism will lead to the death Christianity.

