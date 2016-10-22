Trump is losing because he fails to employ the teachings of the Great Chinese War Philosopher Sun Tzu known to many business executives

As I listened to Donald Trump 2016 address in his Gettysburg, PA rally today, I found myself recounting his presidential campaign to this point in the election cycle. When I focused on his encounters with Hillary Clinton it was clear that he did not know the enemy as he knew himself.

Trump presented himself as a gambler who believed he could bluff Clinton into submission. He failed to take into account that Clinton once served as US Secretary of State who dealt with World Leaders’ antics on a daily basis. She also has a husband that once served as President of the United States who can offer great wisdom and support to her campaign effort. Trump appeared to believe his own propaganda that all of Clinton’s vast experience was bad experience, so he failed to properly prepare for public encounters with her.

Trump got beaten in all three debates because he failed to study the material he gave in his Gettysburg rally speech that offered a positive direction versus merely bashing Clinton. Clinton was able upend Trump’s strategic plan by allowing Trump’s ego to lead him into a Political Abyss.

The teachings of Sun Tzu, the Great Chinese War Philosopher, ought to be must reading for Trump should he ever attempt to run for the presidency once again. A couple of Sun Tzu quotes that Trump really needed in the encounters with Hillary Clinton are:

1. If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.

2. Thus we may know that there are five essentials for victory:

· He will win who knows when to fight and when not to fight.

· He will win who knows how to handle both superior and inferior forces.

· He will win whose army is animated by the same spirit throughout all its ranks.

· He will win who, prepared himself, waits to take the enemy unprepared.

· He will win who has military capacity and is not interfered with by the sovereign.

If nothing else Donald Trump has learned that he cannot ignore accepted axioms in the US Presidential campaign. Should Democrats turn out their vote I expect them to least win control of the US Senate with a Hillary Clinton Presidency and also perhaps control of the US House of Representatives.