Trump accusers need to do Lie-Detector tests on Maury Povich Special

Donald Trump has ridiculed Former President Bill Clinton’s pass transgressions to the point where he has belittled the stature of the presidential election process to a new television show somewhere between Jerry Springer and Maury Povich. However, Trump failed to realize that a technique used on the Maury Show might hurt him in his current media trial on ill-treatment of females.

The Maury Show uses Lie-Detector tests to resolve issues of he said versus she said and challenge people on true or false statements. Maury has managed to make Lie-Detector results de facto acceptable in the court of public opinion. Hence, Maury needs to come up with some questions to ask Trump accusers and give the findings on a special addition of his show.

If the public feels that these women are telling the truth based on their test results, then Trump is forced to make every effort to discredit the Maury Povich show’s truth tool. Of course, it would be foolhardy to think that Trump might take Lie-Detector tests to counter any ill-perceptions generated by these female accusers’ contentions.

Since Trump is being tried in the court of public opinion, the media needs to watch closely for any trends resulting from the Maury Povich Lie-Detector experiment.