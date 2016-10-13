Trump finds buffaloing tactics blowing up in his face in the 2016 General Election

Trump felt his celebrity status made every female a groupie with the dream of getting showered in wealth by becoming the next new Mrs. Trump.

When we think about Trump rolling America back to the yesteryear’s antebellum epoch he really views today’s white women like African American chattel to be abused sexually as he so desires. Furthermore, Trump had no problem sharing his sexual conquest on a public medium.

Trump’s campaign strategic error is that he appeared to have the news reporters afraid of his power. He got off easy throughout the 2016 GOP Presidential Primaries. Hence, Trump trounced all of his GOP rivals to win the GOP nomination.

Trump felt traditional political axioms were not valid, so he could continue his loose campaign style of opponents’ denigration. Trump found he could not mishandle people who are African American, Hispanic heritage, Gold Star families, Muslim culture, and white women. Therefore, Trump finds himself being tried in the media potentially as the caricature with which Bill Cosby is now indelibly stained.

The GOP has finally come to grips with a Donald Trump loss in the 2016 General Election, so they are trying to make acts of contrition to the voters hoping their control of the US Congress will not fall victim to Trump’s Tomfoolery. Surely, the Republicans must be very nervous in that many voters may not split their ticket thus voting Democrat straight down the line.