Black Lives Matter must use Flash Mobs against Florida Governor Rick Scott recalcitrance

In light of the devastation caused by 2016 Hurricane Matthew, many Florida residences will experience an inability to register to vote for the General Election. Florida Governor Rick Scott is demonstrating a horrified case of recalcitrance in refusing to extend the Florida voter registration period. Hence, it is incumbent that all nonwhite Americans boycott “Disney World, Sea World, hotels, nightclubs, beaches . . .” in Florida.

Black Lives Matter must use flash mobs to turn out big numbers of Blacks for voter registration on 10/11/2016 in Florida. Similar Flash mobs ought to be used on General Election Day. BLM must send Governor Scott a clear message that depriving blacks of the ability to vote is the same as taking away their personhood thus relegating them to the antebellum epoch chattel.