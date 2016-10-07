Newsvine

Dr Sherman N. Miller

Black Lives Matter must use Flash Mobs against Florida Governor Rick Scott recalcitrance

By Dr Sherman N. Miller
Fri Oct 7, 2016 10:39 AM
In light of the devastation caused by 2016 Hurricane Matthew,  many Florida residences will experience an inability to register to vote for the General Election.  Florida Governor Rick Scott is demonstrating a horrified case of recalcitrance in refusing  to extend the Florida voter registration period. Hence, it is incumbent that all nonwhite Americans boycott “Disney World, Sea World, hotels, nightclubs, beaches . . .” in Florida.

Black Lives Matter must use flash mobs to turn out big numbers of Blacks for voter registration on 10/11/2016 in Florida. Similar Flash mobs ought to be used on General Election Day. BLM must send Governor Scott a clear message that depriving blacks of the ability to vote is the same as taking away their personhood thus relegating them to the antebellum epoch chattel.

 

