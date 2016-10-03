Hillary Clinton honored her marital vow in face of major family crises

In 1993, my wife Gwynelle and I were attempting to understand things that keep marriages together and some of the tomfoolery that may happen with time. The fundamental question in which we had to grapple with was “How long does it take to do something foolish enough to destroy the marriage?”

We were aware of key contributors to divorce:

• Alcoholism and drug abuse

• Infidelity

• Incompatibility

• Physical and emotional abuse

• Disagreement about gender roles

• Sexual incompatibility

• Desertion

The answer to our question when averaged out over many people with whom we spoke is on the back cover of our 1994 book, “Wedlock … The Common Sense Marriage.”

“Dividing a year into five minute increments, you offer each spouse over 100,000 opportunities to do something foolish enough to destroy the marriage.”

This tells us that each person gets a million opportunities to do something awful in ten years. Hence the chances of marital crises are high. Therefore, we saw the marriage vows being tested with time. We wrote, “A lifetime commitment vow is only meaningful if it is a personal commitment to oneself.”

As we look at the 2016 US Presidential race, we see Democrat Hillary Clinton who obviously decided her marriage would continue throughout thick and thin and Republican Donald Trump who seemed to try on wives.

Hillary Clinton got public humiliation from her husband’s marital misdeeds. She withstood the heavy public flak for I think she knew she may become the first female president one day.

Trump’s attempts at going after Clinton over the sins of her husband is like telling a wife she ought to be imprisoned if her husband committed a murder in which she had no part. The only thing I can conclude is divorce is Trump’s Holy Grail.

