Trump racist leadership style is morphing into the catalyst for a coming Race War Epoch

Donald Trump was a de facto Ku Klux Klan anti-black racist throughout the GOP Presidential Primaries to the point where he sharpened the racial divide and relegated African Americans to yesteryear’s chattel. The Caucasian Trump minions made the case that they expected a potential whites only president when a black got cold cocked by a white for daring to attend a Trump rally.

The black getting cold cocked and Trump wrapping himself in the arms of the police suggests that he has emotionally aligned with law enforcement; therefore, giving the police a de facto license to kill unarmed African Americans under the guise of a new Jim Crow mindset.

Trump must dissuade black voters turning out because his strategists must have told him that he might expect a low single digit of the black vote. He is using his “House Negroes” as props suggesting black support. It was tragic today when I heard a reporter for TheRoot.com showed little respect for Trump and his black cadre suggesting that these blacks are selling out their blackness to be one of Trump’s colored flunkies.

One might argue that it is embarrassing to think that a major party presidential candidate finds an unwelcome mat in some racial and ethnic communities. It is as if Trump is finding a resurrection of the ill-treatment afforded to President Barack Obama when the white Alt-right did not want the President of the United States of America to speak with white children.

The bottom line is that past Trump overt racist leadership style has morphed into the catalyst for a coming Race War Epoch.