Donald Trump beating war drums louder demonstrates that he knows not North Korea

As the War Drums between North Korean and the United States grow louder and more intense, the American people and our allies are awaiting full scale war to breakout. NK Kim Jong-un already has the war well underway following the teaching of the Great Chinese War Philosopher Sun Tzu.

Sun Tzu said, “If we wish to fight, the enemy can be forced to an engagement even though he be sheltered behind a high rampart and a deep ditch. All we need do is attack some other place that he will be obliged to relieve. . . .”

Kim Jong-un is exploiting this teaching; thereby, forcing Trump to prepare for a full-scale defense of American Guam. He has let it be known that his goal is to put a nuclear bomb using an ICBM on the Main-land United States of America.

Sun Tzu says, “He who wishes to fight must first count the cost. When you engage in actual fighting, if victory is long in coming, then men’s weapons will grow dull and their ardor will be dampened. If you lay siege to a town, you will exhaust your strength. Again, if the campaign is protracted, the resources of the State will not be equal to the strain. Now, when your weapons are dulled, your ardor dampened, your strength exhausted and your treasure spent, other chieftains will spring up to take advantage of your extremity.”

Jong-un is hoping to form quasi-alliances with ISIS, Taliban, and so on as they recognize the USA desire to fight might slacken. He knows the USA attack is highly focused on NK when ISIS, Taliban and so on might be fighting as NK surrogates to use up US war supplies.

The short term concern is NK surrogates may have learned how to bring a passenger liner down using rapid spreading bacteria or something to incapacitate the plane’s crew and passengers. Thus, Trump beating the war drums at North Korea demonstrates that he does not know the enemy.