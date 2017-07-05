The next phase in Korean War II is to see the winner and loser decided by high American body count?

Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, seized upon the opportunity to exploit President Donald Trump’s ego-blindness in laying out the foundation for an all-out war with the US.

Trump has proclaimed that he knows more than the generals, he showed little respect for America’s intelligence community, he demonstrated an inability to get major legislation pass, he has an approval rating historically low, he is in a full scale war with the American Press, etc. Accept for his 2016 vote followers it may be difficult for Americans to wish President Trump success.

Trump has ignored the wise counsel offered from former President Barack Obama for he now sees himself as omnipotent. Hence, Trump comes across hell-bent on destroying the positive image of President Obama.

Therefore, Trump finds himself a victim of not knowing some of the teachings of the Great Chinese War Philosophizer Sun Tzu:

i. Hence, when able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must seem inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near.

ii. Hold out baits to entice the enemy. Feign disorder, and crush him.

iii. If your opponent is of choleric temper, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant.

iv. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected.

v. Now the general who wins a battle makes many calculations in his temple ere the battle is fought. The general who loses a battle makes but few calculations beforehand. Thus do many calculations lead to victory, and few calculations to defeat: how much more no calculation at all! It is by attention to this point that I can foresee who is likely to win or lose.

Kim Jong-un appears to be practicing the teachings of Sun Tzu as war strategy as he already has demonstrated he is able to defrock Donald Trump from his omnipotent pedestal. Will the next phase in Korean War II now be decided by American body count? Surely, Kim Jong-un is prepared to cause a massive loss of American lives in Korean War II.