Trump is living in an illusion of grandeur by stoking war with North Korea

What are the potential retaliatory fallouts of President Donald Trump’s effort to demonize North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un?

I have tumbled that question over in my mind and a couple disquieting ideas come to mind. Perhaps NK wants Trump to continue to appear as the presidential joker of the Free World where they need only apply just enough harassment to keep hotheaded Trump feeling he has got to counter-punch.

NK realizes that testing another nuclear bomb will really rattle Trump’s nerves. They can even putout fake news on immediate bomb detonation dates similar to Trump lying he had tapes of the Former Director James Comey meetings. Thus, NK might attempt also to manage the USA media.

NK might turn to a more sinister act of killing American citizens. When we look back at some of the deadly activities of the First Korean War we might conclude that Jong-un wants to produce mass causalities in a war with the USA. NK already has sent an American student home after months of captivity to die that act challenges Trump’s ability to stomach war deaths.

What exacerbates our worry is a USA war ship like the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald was almost sunk with low technical level equipment negating the power of our advanced technical equipment. There are seven sailors dead leaving the nerves of the nation rattled until some plausible explanation is given to say why this high tech ship almost sunk.

Trump has focused our media attention on shooting down NK missiles, but what if they took a lesson from the Japanese in World War II who developed torpedoes with capability to operate in shallow water that were deadly in the Pearle Harbor, Hawaii invasion on December 7, 1941 starting WWII for the USA. Imagine if NK was able to make a big cargo ship appear invisible to our detection devices or were able to get a suicide agent aboard our ship, so on. This cargo ship now becomes a deadly weapon.

Since we have folks already dying, I find myself asking, “Is Korean War II already underway?” Hence, between the start of the NK War; USA is increasing soldiers in the Middle East; and ISIS stoking a Global Caliphate that touches the Western World we ought to prepare ourselves for a flood of coffins coming home every day.

The real tragedy for the United States is we may be harboring a belief that we are technologically superior to everyone else. This superiority belief is deadly to America’s security because you might make wrong war assumptions on your opponents’ capabilities and fail to prepare properly as was the case at Pearl Harbor. Trump appears caught in an illusion of grandeur, so Jong-un is looking for an opportunity to wreak havoc on American forces to the total embarrassment of this great nation.