California junior US Senator Kamala Harris got the wherewithal to run for President in 2020. She knows how to go after Trump Administration yes-persons in committee hears. The white males got nervous knowing continued tough questioning.of Attorney General Jeff Session who suffers from this selective memory chap may bring out some real facts.
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski: "A lot of rude, white, older men" don't like Kamala Harris - Shareblue
Seeded on Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:50 PM
