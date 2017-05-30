Trump antics passed world leadership over to China without him realizing it

Donald Trump duped the people in poor West Virginia into believing that they may see a resurrection of the heyday of coal with its good jobs.

My two grandfathers faced a similar dilemma at the turn of the 20th Century when the advent of the tractor made thousands of workers redundant. My paternal grandfather (roughly 33) watched after my maternal grandfather (roughly 12) when they arrived in West Virginia in roughly 1905 to mine coal. My paternal grandfather died in 1929. My maternal grandfather worked 50 years in the mines and moved on to work another job in Columbus, Ohio.

When I think about the real work crisis in my family it was technology that made machines work faster needing fewer people. Hence, it was a lie for Donald Trump to offer false hope to poor white folks in West Virginia knowing that technology already had killed off yesterday’s dream.

Consider that the United States of America has some of the finest engineering schools in the world (MIT, Cornell University, University of Delaware, and so on). One expects there are many active research programs underway to obsolete today’s technology. This means that one will not get a chance to work his or her job during their entire career.

On occasions, I look at the Chinese State Television (CGTM) where I get to see the Chinese propensity for developing long range development plans. When Trump pushes away from the Arab Muslim people the Chinese are opening up to these people.

China is building a tie with Africa. Interracial marriage African – Chinese is budding in Africa and China.

Chinese Primer meets with his Japanese counterpart. They sign some agreements.

What is very disquieting for the United States is the Chinese influence is spreading rapidly throughout the world whilst Trump signals America does not even need its traditional allies. I have concluded that the Trump Administration has been preempted by Russia, so now the USA is depending on a little league team to defend us in a major league torment.