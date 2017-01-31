Republican House and Senate Members Need to get Trump's foolishness Taint off before the 2018 Election or the Democrats may control congress

Trump is learning that the ISIS troops do not mind dying, so to gather intelligence on them using human resources is deadly. The hope of using the Trump Administration Press Secretary as a spin doctor to package Trump’s foolish actions as positive will soon fall apart as ISIS exploits the military gift given them from Trump’s foolishness.

Put yourself in ISIS place; you can now shift your attention to converting native born youthful American Christians to Islam. Let these new American citizen converts join in the ISIS caliphate through some radical action against the United States of America.

It is disquieting to think that Trump is giving ISIS all the fuel they need to win their propaganda war against the West. The real tragedy is Muslims’ can be any race, so Trump’s tainted inner-circle exploiting racism is working hard at getting the US destroyed by ISIS. How many more American soldiers will die in a foreign land until Trump gives ISIS credit for being powerful adversaries?

Trump is the President, so STOP RUNNING FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA’S NAME IN KEY ACTIONS TO JUSTIFY HIS TOMFOOLERY. If I was a Republican House or Senate member up for reelection in 2018, the demonstrations against Trump across the nation and around the world say I need to get the Trump tomfoolery taint off of me as soon as possible or I may stare defeat in the face.