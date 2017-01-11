Trump insults China and North Korea hoping to gain global stature

When I think about the relatives in my family involved in the Korean War I get very disturbed at President-elect Donald J. Trump RATTLING SABORS at the Chinese gambling that power is taken if you can make your adversary step back during your advancing. Trump seems to have forgotten that the great-war Chinese philosopher Sun Tzu wrote the book on the Art of War that is read today by some of the corporate leaders.

Trump is forgetting the importance of allies. In Trump toying with China, he is giving North Korea an opportunity to call him out on some of his bluffs. As I watch Trump’s actions, I worried that he is itching to waste lives of many young American soldiers in an unnecessary war because China has no reason to use its leverage on North Korea to prevent a war.

I find myself recalling the deaths my family paid for the last Korean War. My mother’s first cousin came home with wounds such that he expected them to take his life and he died quickly. My first cousin drank heavily until death. Gwynelle’s uncle went in the war as a school teacher and came home losing his mind until death.

Trump needs to keep in mind that both the Chinese and the Koreans are very brilliant people with good technology who are excellent soldiers so, the worse thing he can do is to under estimate their capabilities by getting into a shooting war. I wonder how many of the Trump minion who overlooked his erroneous statements will turn hostile toward him when their love ones start coming home in body bags.